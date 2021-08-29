Institutions should stand up to their Constitutional responsibilities, says Kapil Sibal

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday supported the remarks of Justice Chandrachud and said that it is the responsibility of the media and judiciary to expose the truth of the power.



"I completely agree with what Justice Chandrachud has said and in fact congratulate him for what he has said. There has to be somebody who speaks truth to power. But the fact is who will expose the lies of government?" said the Congress leader in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Urging institutions to stand up to their Constitutional responsibilities while discharging their duties, Sibal further remarked that two institutions can speak the true power. "One is the institute of journalism. However, the media never expose the truth of the government. They always protect the lies of the government instead of exposing them. That's the sad part and we have seen this happening," he said.

According to him, the second institution - the judiciary - also accepts the lies of the government.

"When it comes to the judiciary, many important matters that need to be heard are not being heard. Many times the judiciary also accepts what the government tells them. Take for example the first wave of COVID-19," Sibal noted.

Congress leader alleged that ED and CBI are being used to "target" credible people of the country.

"Institutions like the ED and the CBI are being used to target people. Whether that is true or not is not something I cannot comment on. But the fact of the matter is that every opposition leader who has any credibility in this country is targeted," he alleged.

"If institutions do not stand up to their Constitutional responsibilities that they have to discharge, including the elections commission, and if media protects the lies of the government, and courts do not ask questions where they should be asked, then who is going to expose all this?" questioned the Congress leader. (ANI)





