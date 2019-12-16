Intel alert: Protesters can target Shah, ministers' residences

<br>The alert, accessed by IANS, stated: "In view of prevailing situation...the protesters may go to the residences as well as offices of Central Ministers for snap demonstrations."

The alert also pointed out that the demonstrators may hold protests at Vijay Chowk and India Gate.

"They may also go to Vijay Chowk, Parliament Street, India Gate and old and new police headquarters and the residence of Home Minister (Amit Shah)," the alert stated.

The alert has been shared with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik after which security has been tightened at the ministers' residences.

"There is urgent need to brief and sensitise security staff, local police staff, and other personnel of security forces deployed at New Delhi District," said a communication by the Commissioner of Police. Patnaik also stated that Police Control Room vans as well as New Delhi District Quick Response Team should be more alert. "There is very urgent need for sound deployment of security personnel around metro stations," Patnaik said. It was also pointed out that social media should be consistently monitored to check fake news and videos. "Adequate arrangements be made by local police, including woman police personnel, traffic police, security and police control room should tackle any situation," the alert added. On Sunday, protesters opposing the amended Citizenship Act and police clashed at Jamia Millia Islamia. Buses and vehicles were torched in areas surrounding Jamia in which scores were injured as the police resorted to lathi-charge and firing of teargas shells.