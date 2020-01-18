Intellectuals opposing CAA are 'devils', 'parasites', says Dilip Ghosh

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Known for his foot-in-mouth remarks, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has described the "intellectuals" opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as "spineless", "devils" and "parasites".

"The intellectuals who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act are spineless. They are devils and parasites," he said at a rally here on Friday.Ghosh made the comments a day after he was re-elected as West Bengal BJP president for the term 2020-2023.Taking a dig over TMC's dip in seat share in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ghosh claimed that the party will not win any seat from the state in the 2024 parliamentary polls."During the elections, you heard 'didi' (Mamata Banerjee) saying we will win all 42 seats and BJP will get zero seats. When the results came, TMC came down to 22 seats from 34 (it won in 2014 elections). We jumped from 2 to 18 seats. In the 2024 elections, you will not be seen in Delhi. You will not be able to win even two seats," he said.Ghosh is known for his controversial statements and activities, which has often put him at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.Earlier, the BJP leader had sparked controversy by threatening to shoot people who destroy public property during protests.He had also turned away an ambulance which tried to make its way through his rally in Nadia last week."Divert the route of the ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here. They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally," Ghosh had said. (ANI)