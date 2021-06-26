Intelligence agencies alert Delhi police, other agencies that Pak-based ISI proxies may sabotage farmers' stir

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Intelligence agencies have alerted Delhi police and other agencies that Pakistan-based ISI proxies may sabotage the proposed farmers' protest, according to official sources on late Friday evening.



As per the official sources, intelligence agencies have alerted Delhi police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) proxies may wreck the proposed farmers' protest on June 26 (today) by instigating the deployed security forces.

A letter has been sent to Delhi Police and other agencies concerned. After receiving the letter, adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police. "Adequate security arrangements have been made and some metro stations will also remain shut for a few hours on Saturday," sources said.

The letter mentions that dedicated and sufficient manpower will be deployed outside Metro stations.

As a precautionary measure and to avoid any turbulence in law and order situation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep three Metro stations--Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha shut from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday. The step has been taken on the advice of Delhi police which has also made elaborate security arrangements.

Several farmer groups are also expected to join the protesting farmers at Delhi's border points on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged the farmer unions to end their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. Addressing media persons in Bhopal, Tomar said on Friday, "I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. The government had held 11 rounds of talks with them. Agriculture Reform Bills will bring betterment to the lives of farmers."

On the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers' agitation, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention to 'Save Agriculture and Save Democracy' and for repealing of the three "anti-farm" laws.

The SKM said it will send a memorandum from all over India to the President on June 26, which marks seven months of their agitation, on farmers' "anguish and indignation" and appeal to him regarding getting the farmer laws repealed, and to get a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers. (ANI)