Intelligent 3D mapping based on advanced technologies of drainage network in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The government on Thursday said that it is undertaking 3D mapping of the existing drainage network in the capital district of Srinagar to find smart and meaningful drainage solutions.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Srinagar Smart City Limited, held a meeting in this regard with the representatives of a Bengaluru-based engineering firm inteliBIM, a specialist in building information modeling or BIM and 3D modeling services.





In the meeting, it was informed that the government is looking to avail of advanced technologies like BIM and GIS (Geographic Information Service) in order to find smart and permanent solutions to problems surrounding drainage in Srinagar.



The bigger aim of the project is to offer measures that will lead to an effective drainage apparatus based on smart solutions in the capital district of Srinagar.



The DC said that the idea behind opting for advanced technologies like BIM services is to help visualise schematic structures before construction and enable better project planning. (ANI)

