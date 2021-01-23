Intelligent cord-free Dyson vacuum to ensure dust-free homes

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Keeping in mind Indian households that have various types of hidden dust which includes cockroach allergens, dust mites allergens, dog allergens, mould, bacteria and fungi on surfaces, global technology company Dyson has brought an intelligent, AI-driven ‘V11 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum cleaner to the country.

The machine's fully sealed filtration system captures 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns expelling cleaner air.

Fourteen cyclones generate more than 79,000 G-Force to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen and bacteria – into the bin.

"In India, while vacuum cleaners are owned by a large number of people, usage of the same is limited due to lack of efficacy in cleaning, along with inconvenience of the bulky traditional format," a Dyson spokesperson told IANS.

The Dyson V11 vacuum is available in two variants, starting from Rs 52,900 at various stores.

The cord-free vacuum and its attachments are engineered to reach all surfaces and deep clean even the hidden dust across surfaces like mattress, sofa, carpet, cars in addition to hard floors.

"Three microprocessors on board the Dyson V11 vacuum bring a new level of intelligence to the clean, monitoring performance up to 8,000 times a second," the spokesperson added.

The microprocessors are located in the Dynamic Load Sensor inside the High Torque cleaner head; inside the Dyson digital motor V11; and inside the battery.

The Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system, unique to the High Torque cleaner head, intelligently detects brush bar resistance up to 360 times a second and automatically communicates with the motor and battery's microprocessors to change the suction power between carpets and hard floors. This enables carpets to be deep cleaned and runtime to be extended on hard floors.

"Dyson engineers also devised a way to seal the High Torque cleaner head to the floor, by using a sealing bellow made of elastic polyurethane. This ensure that there are no suction losses while cleaning the carpets or hard floors," the company informed.

The on-board screen shows current performance, including selected power mode and remaining battery run time, giving the user more control of their clean.

The screen also reminds the user when to clean filters for optimum performance, and informs them of any blockages and how to clear them via a video display which shows exactly what is to be done to remove the blockage.

Dyson said that the most powerful battery pack has 7 larger, high-capacity cells with nickel-cobalt-aluminium cathodes to help deliver more suction power.

A pressure sensor within the Dyson digital motor V11 reports information back to the microprocessor.

"This enables the on-screen blockage reporting as a sudden, sharp drop in pressure indicates a blockage. And if a slower decline is detected, it indicates the filter needs washing," the spokesperson said.

