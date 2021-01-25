Intense cold amid dry spell till Jan 31 in J&K, Ladakh

"Night temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days as the weather is likely to remain dry with clear night sky in J&K and Ladakh," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar, Jan 25 (IANS) Cold wave condition further intensified in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday due to clear night sky as the meteorological (MET) department said weather would remain dry till January 31.

Due to frozen icy surfaces, people are facing hardships.

Movement has been restricted. Doctors have advised people to move around carefully especially in the morning and evening hours since bone fractures due to slippery surfaces are common in such extreme winter.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Srinagar had minus 5.2, Pahalgam minus 11.9 and Gulmarg minus 11.5 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 12.3, Kargil minus 18 and Drass minus 28.7 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 6, Katra 6.3, Batote 1.1, Bannihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah minus 2.5 as the minimum temperature.

