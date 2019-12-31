Intense cold continues in Rajasthan on Tuesday

Jaipur, Dec 31 (IANS) Despite a slight increase in temperatures from below zero in certain pockets, intense cold continued in Rajasthan as dense fog was reported in many parts of the state.

Sikar, which fell below freezing point on Monday, rose to 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday, Jaipur which went to 1 degree on Monday rose to 2.7 degrees, Sriganganagar which was 1.5 came rose to 2.8 degrees, Jaisalmer was at 2.8, while Pilani recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees.

The Met department has warned of cold wave conditions on Tuesday as well which are likely to occur at isolated places. Districts likely to be affected are Alwar, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Churu, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Jaisalmer while dense fog is likely to occur in Alwar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Churu, Sriganganagar, and Hanumangarh.

Met officials confirmed that a cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana and adjoining northeast Rajasthan. Also, another cyclonic circulation lies over north Gujarat and the neighbourhood. The trough from northeast Rajasthan to northeast Arabian Sea across Gujarat has become less marked. Rainfall is expected in certain parts of the state on January 2 and 3 in the new year, they said.