Intense wet spell to continue over west MP, east Raj till Aug 3

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over east Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and over west Madhya Pradesh on Sunday and Monday with reduction from Tuesday, the IMD said in a release on Sunday.

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh between August 1 and 5.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over east Rajasthan during August 1 to 5; scattered heavy to very heavy falls with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over east Rajasthan on Sunday and then isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Monday with reduction from Tuesday, the IMD said.

Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over west Rajasthan on Sunday and Monday, it said.

The current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over rest of the parts of north India with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.

Isolated heavy falls are likely over Haryana during August 1 to 5 and Himachal Pradesh during August 2 to 4. The IMD said, reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 3-4 days.

Top 24 heavy rainfall stations (10 cm or more) as reported on Sunday morning (based upon rainfall recorded from 8.30 a.m. on Saturday till 8.30 a.m. of Sunday: Makrana (Nagaur) - 24 mm; Hurda (Bhilwara) - 22 mm; North Lakhimpur - 17 mm; Rewa, Danta Ramgarh (Sikar) and Bhinay - 15 each; Pali, Jaitram, Ajmer and Ridge (Delhi) - 14 mm each; Banera, Degod and Rewa - 13 mm each; Dharchula, Kishanganj, Patan, Daltonganj, Baran and Hindoli - 12 mm each; Chamoli, Surajpur, Churk and Itanagar - 11 mm each.

