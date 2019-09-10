Intensity of rainfall to decrease in Mumbai, Ganpati Visarjan to take place smoothly: Skymet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): People residing in Mumbai are likely to get relief from the heavy rains for the next two to three days, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency on Tuesday.

This will also help the devotees of Lord Ganesha to perform Visarjan without any hindrance on September 12.

"Mumbai rains of different intensities have been observed during the last two to three days. In the last 21 hours, monsoon rains to the tune of 54 mm have been recorded, of which 49 mm rains alone were reported in a span of just 6 hours. However, since yesterday afternoon, the rainfall activities started decreasing and only light showers of 5 mm were observed during evening and night hours," the Skymet stated in its advisory.



According to weather experts, the rainfall has decreased due to the weakening of trough. "Only light showers with one or two localised intense spells are likely. Moreover, as the intensity would be on the much lower side, we do not expect any hindrance in Ganpati Visarjan," it added.

However, the weather forecasting agency believes that the region in and around Mumbai are likely to receive significant rain and thundershower activity around September 14 or 15, wherein moderate showers with one or two intense spells may appear over the city. (ANI)

