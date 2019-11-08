Inter-faith interaction held in Hyderabad as nation awaits SC's Ayodhya verdict

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): In the backdrop of the impending Supreme Court's verdict on Ramjanmabhumi - Babri Masjid title suit, an 'interfaith interaction' organised by the NGO 'Helping Hand Foundation' alongside Chilkur Balaji temple was held here on Friday.

Priest from Chilkur Balaj temple, CS Rangarajan, Helping Hand Foundation and Ishaq Masjid attended the interaction.During his address, Rangarajan said, "At the core of all the faith systems and traditions lies the recognition that we are all in this world together breathing the same air, drinking the same water, experiencing similar joy and sorrow, and that we need to love and support one another to live in harmony; and to coexist peacefully in an environmentally sustainable world.""The moral imperatives of all religions, convictions and beliefs call for peace, tolerance and mutual understanding," he added.Rangarajan further asserted that religious institutions needed to become mediums for inclusive engagement."Rather than just discussing interfaith engagement, we need to speak about action that speaks to a concept of inclusion around religious identity," he added.The initiative was envisaged last month when the temple had approached the NGO to create an 'inter-faith' forum."The main objective of the forum would be to drive the message of addressing the issues of communal disharmony, ill-treatment, sexual abuse and domestic violence women face in the society," said Rangarajan. (ANI)