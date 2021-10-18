Inter-school badminton competition organised in Srinagar after 3 years

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 18 (ANI): A top private school organised an inter-school badminton competition after almost three years in the Kashmir valley.



The competition has been organised under the category of 15 years for both boys and girls at Lal Bazar in Srinagar.

Players from different schools showed composure and displayed extraordinary skills while playing and appreciated the step taken by the concerned school as they have come out of their homes after almost 3 years.

Taha Jan, a badminton Player said it is a great opportunity for students. Stepping out after three years gives immense pleasure and excitement amongst all.

"We are very excited as we haven't been in badminton court for a long time. All are excited and I am also enjoying it. I am thankful to our school for organising such completion and wishing all people the best of luck," Jan said.

"The more events should take place here as the youth is going in the wrong direction. This kind of completion will involve them more in sports," she added.

Another badminton player Mouzin Ahmad said, "The youth has talent here, they only need the opportunity to show their skills. It is a great opportunity and I am happy to be part of the completion."

The Competition event manager Farah Khan said it has been a great privilege to host and coordinate this inter-school badminton competition in various schools. All people were at the home for three years, it is overwhelming to see students participating and playing games again.

Speaking further Khan said "Students are the soul of the school. If the students are not there then the school is just a building only. This competition is not about losing and winning it is all about togetherness." (ANI)

