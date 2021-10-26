Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, two arrested

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they have busted an interstate gang of arms smugglers and arrested two accused involved in supply of illegal weapons to gangsters in Delhi NCR and neighbouring states. A cache of arms, including 15 semi-automatic pistols of .32 with 30 live cartridges, was recovered from their possession.

"The arrested persons were identified as Shakir (28) and Zunaid Khan (21), both residents of Nuh in Haryana," police said.

Police said that the duo was supplying the illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab and UP.

On Monday, acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Cell led by Inspector Ishwar Singh under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh, arrested the accused persons from near Surajkund turning MB Road in the national capital.

In a continuing drive against the illegal arms suppliers operating in the city, the special cell had information about the firearms trafficking activities of a gang led by Shakir based in Mewat in Haryana. Secret sources were deployed to gather more information and after continuous efforts of more than two months, a specific information was received by SI Devender Bhati on Monday about the movement of Shakir near MB road. During the checking, a suspicious person carrying a backpack was spotted coming towards the road. He was identified as Shakir by the informer. After five minutes, Zunaid Khan arrived near Shakir who handed over a bag to him. Both the persons were surrounded and overpowered by the members of team.

A case under section 25(8) of Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019 was registered in PS Special Cell in this regard.

Police said, during the interrogation, Shakir has disclosed that he had procured the recovered pistols and cartridges from an illegal firearms manufacturer of Khargone in MP. He has further disclosed that he alongwith his other associates including Zunaid Khan has been indulging in the supply of illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab and UP for the last 3 years.

Zunaid Khan has disclosed that he was lured by Shakir to join his syndicate and to help him in his arms trafficking activities. Greed of easy money made Zunaid Khan to associate with Shakir in his illegal firearms trafficking activities. Both have disclosed to have been indulging in supply of firearms to gangsters and hardened criminals in Delhi-NCR and arms peddlers in UP, Haryana, Punjab and MP for a considerable period.

Shakir has further revealed that he used to get a pistol from MP for lower price and used to further sell it to Zunaid Khan with little profit. Zunaid Khan used to further sell a pistol at higher price to the criminals.

It has also been revealed that both the arrested persons have already supplied more than 400 firearms in Delhi NCR during the last 3 years.

Shakir was earlier arrested in a case under Arms Act in Haryana in 2013.

