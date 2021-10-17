Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Noida, 4 held

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said there were several reports that a gang of miscreants is offering lift to people and robbing them.

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) A gang of miscreants that used to rob people after giving them a lift in their car was nabbed by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police after a brief exchange of fire on Sunday, officials said.

"The miscreants used to threaten and injure people with a screwdriver and ask them about their ATM pin," he said.

A team of policemen from Beta 2 was regularly patrolling the area since 5 a.m. for the past three to four days to nab the culprits.

"Today, during patrolling at the Pari Chowk in the morning, they saw the miscreants in a car and subsequently signaled them to stop but they drove rashly and fled towards Chuhadpur underpass," the senior official said.

The police team immediately barricaded the underpass from both sides after which the miscreants opened fire against the policemen.

In a counter fire, all the four accused, identified as Anand Verma, Shiv Kumar Verma, Bablu Verma, and Deepak Verma, were wounded.

After this, all the four injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The police have recovered a Swift VDI car, Rs 1 lakh cash, screwdriver, hammer, a plier, ATM cards, country-made pistol, and live cartridges from their possession.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the gang was involved in several incidents of robbery and has nearly a dozen cases registered against them in Delhi, Mathura, and Rajasthan.

"The cops are currently interrogating all the four miscreants and further probe is on," the official added.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Alok Singh has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the police team that busted the gang.

