Interactive virtual museum of India's gallantry award winners to come soon

The ministry on Wednesday initiated a project to create an interactive virtual museum of the country's Gallantry award winners to honour the heroic deeds of the bravehearts.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) An interactive virtual museum of the country's Gallantry award winners is to come up with help of the Ministry of Defence, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The ministry will implement the project, with no financial implications, in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The Approval Letter to this effect was handed over by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar to SIDMA President Jayant D. Patil in New Delhi on Wednesday. The project is expected to be completed soon.

The virtual museum will be hosted by the Gallantry awards portal (https://www.gallantryawards.gov.in/).

It will provide a 3D walk-through experience through a Gallery Building, Wall of Fame, an Awardee Gallery with their photos and profiles, a tour of War Memorials and an auditorium 'The War Room' hosting the tales of bravery.

The museum will include a range of animation videos that would bring to life the gallant stories of war heroes. In addition, there will be a facility for the visitors to pay their respects by posting a tribute message.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Secretary said the initiative will contribute in bringing to life the heroic deeds of the winners of the gallantry awards and acknowledge their immense contribution and indomitable spirit in securing the nation from internal and external threats.

He said it would enable a grateful nation to pay homage to the country's bravehearts, adding that it would be a befitting tribute to their acts of valour in the service of the nation.

The Defence Secretary said that the project would be the first-of-its-kind cyber museum that would honour the war heroes, emphasising that it would add value to the Gallantry Awards Portal to inspire the countrymen, especially the youth, to serve the nation.

The project also aims to express gratitude to the families of the Armed Forces personnel and convey the Nation's respect to them.

Accepting the responsibility, Patil thanked the Defence Secretary for choosing SIDM for this prestigious and unique project that would honour the Armed Forces.

He stated that "it is coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India's Independence and 50th anniversary of the 1971 war and is the best way to honour the Armed Forces".

He added that SIDM would work towards speedy implementation of the project thereafter and also will continue to improve the platform on a regular basis.

