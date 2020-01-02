Interest of indigenous Assamese won't be compromised at any cost: Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday asserted that there will be no compromise with the interest of the indigenous Assamese at any cost due to the new Citizenship law.

"The government has given suggestion to the Central government, which is in a process to frame the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act to incorporate state government's view so that interest of indigenous people remains protected," Sonowal told media reporters here.Asserting that he is also the "son of this soil and will not compromise with the interest of indigenous people" at any cost, Sonowal said, "I would like to make an appeal to the people of my state to have trust in me. I am your son and we are in power due to your blessings. We, son of the soil, are running this government since 2016 but never compromise with the interest of people. Please do not isolate me from you...where will I go if you do so....just wait and watch for some time, all false campaign will fall flat."Making an emotional appeal to the people of the state, Sonowal reiterated that wrong narrative on the CAA by certain "destructive elements made Assam suffer violence and arson.""A section has misguided the people by claiming that the CAA will make 1.5 crore Hindus of Bangladesh eligible for citizenship. I know you will not believe me now but the reality is that very few people already living in Assam for decades will get citizenship because of this Act. It will become clear when we publish the list after their applications are processed," he said.He added that time will prove his commitment to the people of the state.Assuring indigenous Assamese that they will not be affected due to the Act, the Chief Minister said: "My government will not take any step that goes against the indigenous Assamese people. There is no point in being the chief minister if I cannot protect the interests of the very people who elected us. Assam was, is and will be for the Assamese people and no force can threaten our language, culture and existence," he said.Pointing out initiatives of his government since 2016 and massive investment of the central government in the state, he said, "It is amusing to see that the BJP which worked so tirelessly for the development of the state has become the villain and those looted the state and did nothing to defend the state from invasion of foreigners are part of agitation.""Numerous lies are being spread regarding the CAA. Rumours that foreigners will be allowed to settle in the land of indigenous people have caused fear psychosis among common people. And Congress and Left parties are adding fuel to these rumours," he said.He asked all the agitating groups---All Assam Students' Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom Sahitya Sabha and others to join hands for all-round development of the state as his government would safeguard-- jati, mati, bheti" (community, land, home) of the indigenous people of the state. "Amar Asom (our state), Amar Mati (our land), Amar Adhikar (our right) are the guiding principles of his government," he said.(ANI)