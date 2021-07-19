Interfaith couple from UP approach Delhi High Court for safe house, protection

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): An interfaith couple from Uttar Pradesh has approached Delhi High Court for a grant of safe house and protection.



Justice Mukta Gupta has granted interim protection through the local police station to the couple and has asked the Delhi Government to file a response to the petition.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 27.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the interfaith couple through advocate Utkarsh Singh.

According to the lawyer, the couple arrived in Delhi and appeared before Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Special Cell) East on July 14 for adequate security and grant of safe houses. In absence of a grant of any safe house, they sought refuge with an NGO.

The couple which hails from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh told the court that they want to solemnize their marriage under a special marriage act as they want to practice their own respective religions.

However, the girl's father has opposed their relationship.

The petitioners told the court that the father of the girl has a political influence and has many contacts in Lucknow so they fear harm to themselves.

Therefore, the petitioners have urged the court to issue an appropriate writ, direction, or order for providing safe houses and protection to the petitioners by the respondent and allow the petitioners to continue their life without any coercive action.

The petitioners also urged the court to issue an appropriate writ, direction, or order to provide interim stay till the disposal of their applications/representations to the petitioner till the issues raised between the parties are settled by the court. (ANI)

