Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks meets leaders of apex body of Naga tribes of Manipur

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): In a bid to conclude Naga Peace talks and finalise an agreement, Government of India's Representative and Interlocutor, RN Ravi on Friday met leaders of United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Naga tribes of Manipur.

"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desire for a comprehensive resolution of the Naga issue with due regards to the sensitivities of all the stakeholders, including the neighbours, the Government of India Representative and Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks, RN Ravi met leaders of United Naga Council (UNC) Manipur, the apex body of Naga tribes of Manipur, on Friday at Kohima, Nagaland," government said in a press statement.According to the government, the UNC leaders were briefed about the current status of the Peace Talks including the significant development of amicably settling all contentious issues between the negotiating parties. Queries of the UNC leaders were clarified."When the Naga issue is at the stage of settlement, the UNC leaders were reminded of their responsibility in ensuring that Naga tribes of Manipur maintain a cordial relationship with fellow communities of the state," the government said.RN Ravi also expressed concern over deterioration in the traditional brotherly relation between the Hill and the Valley people of Manipur in recent decades due to the politics of vested interests."The imperatives of restoring the traditional harmonious relation among the Hill and Valley people of Manipur were adequately emphasised. The reality that Naga issue cannot be resolved in isolation or reach its logical conclusion without taking all stakeholders, including the neighbours, into confidence was re-emphasised," the government said.The UNC leaders were exhorted to take effective measures to reach out to the Valley people in the spirit of mutual love and understanding for an enduring peaceful coexistence, the government said. (ANI)