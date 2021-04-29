Intermediate board exams in Andhra as per schedule: Minister

Addressing media, the minister stressed that the examinations will be held with Covid protocols in place to ensure safety for the students.

Amaravati, April 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh will conduct the intermediate or Class 12 state board examinations from May 5 as per schedule, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Thursday.

The examinations will take place from May 5 to 19, at 1,452 examination centres that have been arranged across the state.

Suresh said that intermediate board examinations are very important for the future of the students, as their certificates are essential in future educational pursuits.

He assured students and their parents about the safe conduct of the exams, as strict preventive measures will be taken at every centre.

The minister stressed that the state government is responsible for the future and safety of the students and pointed out that if only a pass is given in the certificates without conducting the examinations, students will suffer in the future.

A Covid Special Officer has been appointed for each district and all the test centres would be sanitised every day. Thermal scanners have been set up at each test centre, further ensuring the students' safety, he added.

