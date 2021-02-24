Internal disputes in Cong appear in Bihar's Katihar district

The latest case emerged from Katihar district, where the supporters of Manihari MLA Manohar Prasad and Prem Rai, the district president of the party's Katihar unit, took on each other in front of Congress state in-charge Bhakt Charan Das.

The incident was triggered after Rai made some comment against Prasad during an event in which the latter was not present. Strongly objecting to Rai's comment, the supporters of Prasad climbed onto the dais and tried to snatch the microphone from Rai's hands. Supporters of both the sides then manhandled each other despite being intervened by senior Congress leaders, including Das.

This was not the first time that internal disputes in the Congress have come out into the open in Bihar. Around a dozen such incidents took place at various places, including in Patna, in recent times in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Das.

--IANS

ajk/arm