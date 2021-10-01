Internal health and well-being takes centre stage

Speaking on the subject, Puneet Das, President -- Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, "We are seeing an acceleration of health and wellness trend among consumers. Our campaign on Tetley Green Tea Immune uses a visual device of 'Bubble' to highlight the feeling of doubt/anxiousness that people are feeling regarding their fitness. With a holistic view of fitness, we wanted to burst this bubble of doubt in the consumer's mind as we highlight that being fit is not just on the outside but being fit on the inside too. Through this #LagoBaaharSeFitAurAndarSeBhi discussion with the best of fitness enthusiasts, we aim to encourage consumers to give equal importance to inner well-being, instead of just focusing on physical appearance and the outward aspects of fitness. Tetley Green tea Immune is an innovative product with added vitamin C which will be an enabler in feeling fit from the inside."

Commenting on the panel discussion Malaika Arora said, "For me, internal fitness weighs over external appearance. The step towards a healthier you will always be one at a time. I always urge people to opt for healthier choices and watch what they consume as part of their daily diet. Tetley Green Tea Immune is my go-to drink between shoots or my meetings. I think it helps me detoxify my body from within and now with added Vitamin C it could be an enabler in feeling fit from the inside! Time to change our #fitnessgoals to #innerfitnessgoals because aabh lago bahar se fit aur andar se bhi!"

Tetley Green Tea Immune brings the focus on internal well-being with its latest offerings which have antioxidants that help cleanse the body from within along with added Vitamin C known to aid in supporting the body's immune system. Apart from the classic green tea immune -- it is also available in exciting flavours of Lemon and Honey, Ginger, Mint and Lemon and the Naturally Sweet with Mango flavour.

