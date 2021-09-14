International assistance starts pouring in Afghanistan despite misgivings, India also expected to offer aid soon

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): International community has started extending humanitarian assistance to Taliban ruled Afghanistan and in a meet organised by the United Nations in Geneva on Monday, various countries including the US pledged nearly USD 1 billion in aid, according to reports in Afghanistan media.



The US alone announced an additional USD 64 million in aid to Afghanistan today. The majority of donors are expected to route their assistance through United Nations due to misgivings about the incumbent Taliban government in Kabul.

Taliban government is yet to be recognized by the majority of countries of the world.

India which has remained one of the biggest contributors of assistance to Afghanistan for the last two decades has not yet announced assistance to Afghanistan as of now.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has already warned that poverty levels will shoot up to 97 per cent in the coming days, harsh winters are also starting and there can be an acute shortage of food and medicines in coming days.

India believes that a sharp rise in poverty levels in Afghanistan will have catastrophic consequences on regional stability.

India had already pumped in USD 3 billion and has undertaken more than 500 developmental projects that are present in all 34 districts of Afghanistan. India built roads, schools, dam and a parliament house.

Observers here say that India is ready to continue its assistance but has concerns over its distribution. New Delhi wants non-discriminatory distribution to all sections of Afghan society.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday made it amply clear that there should be unhindered, unrestricted and direct access for donors in Afghanistan. India also wants the commercial activity of Kabul airport should resume as soon as possible.

There are clearly apprehensions and misgivings here in New Delhi whether aid will reach those who are in real need and whether there is equitable, non-discriminatory distribution.

India is also expected to route assistance through the UN route as it is the only organisation that has the capacity to monitor the distribution. (ANI)


