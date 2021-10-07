International community should not be in hurry to recognize Taliban: Qatar

Al-Khater in her interview with Foreign Policy asked their international partners not to hurry in recognizing the Taliban though, she asked the world to continue engaging with them, Khaama Press reported.

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Qatar Deputy Foreign Minister Lolwah Rashid al-Khater said that they have asked the international community not to hurry in recognizing the Taliban in Afghanistan.

She said that engagement with the Taliban does not mean approval of their government but the world can achieve big goals by engaging with the Taliban.

It has been over 50 days that the Taliban took control over Afghanistan but has not been recognized by any country yet as the world has its conditions which have not been implemented in Afghanistan.

The deputy foreign minister has confirmed conflicts among the Taliban and has added that there is a difference between the behavior of the elderly Taliban members and younger ones.

"The Taliban can learn from Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia that have Islamic law and women are working in their governments and seek education." said Al-Khater.

She expressed concern over the caretaker government of the Taliban that is not inclusive and added that this announcement did not meet the expectation of Qatar.

