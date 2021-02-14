International Development Committee inquiry into effectiveness of UK aid to Pak relaunched

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): The International Development Committee (IDC) on Friday has relaunched an inquiry into the effectiveness of UK aid to Pakistan, reported Dawn.



IDC has invited written submissions on the effectiveness of UK aid to Pakistan, as per the terms of reference of the inquiry.

In June 2019, the predecessor IDC launched an inquiry into UK aid to Pakistan but did not take any oral evidence before Parliament was dissolved. This inquiry follows on from that work.

The inquiry, in particular, will look into whether UK's strategic aims for its Pakistan aid programme are clear and appropriate, and well-coordinated with the aid programme and its aims and objectives.

It will also inquire whether the extent UK Aid spending in Pakistan is integrated, coordinated, and responsive to the priorities and commitments to the government, reported Dawn.

It will also cover the effectiveness of UK Aid in Pakistan in supporting its progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UK Aid focuses on the poorest, most marginalised, and most vulnerable people as well as human development, climate, and the environment, and humanitarian aid.

Pakistan is the top recipient country of UK Aid and was a strategic priority for the Department for International Development (DFID). In 2019-2020, it was expected to receive 302 million pounds from UK aid, reported Dawn. (ANI)

