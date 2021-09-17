International Federation of Journalists expresses concern at safety of media persons in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 17(ANI): The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Friday expressed concern over the safety of journalists in Afghanistan and slammed the Taliban for suppressing freedom of the media in the country.



Since Taliban rule solidified in the country, at least 153 media outlets have had to shut down over increasing threats towards journalists, and female media employees have been barred from work entirely, according to the federation, Sputnik reported.

"The situation in Afghanistan is growing increasingly dire for all media workers, with many journalists displaced due to the Taliban offensive, in hiding and without work. The IFJ stands in solidarity with its Afghan colleagues and calls on the Taliban to respect media freedom and the rights of journalists," the IFJ said in a statement.

Additionally, over 7,000 journalists have also been detained by the Taliban.

Earlier in August, the IFJ had urged the Taliban to ensure that media may operate "without fear of retribution or persecution" after a Pakistani reporter went missing while reporting live from Kabul.

Contrary to the promises made by the Taliban of respecting human values, the group continues to violate the basic human rights of media personnel as they are being harassed, tortured, and killed in the country.

Journalists are scared; feeling hopeless as the spirit of journalism they built in the past two decades is ceasing to exist now, reported Al Arabiya Post.

Earlier, a group of 150 Afghan journalists has also urged the United Nations and the international community to protect them from the threats being issued by the Taliban. (ANI)

