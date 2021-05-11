International Nurses Day: Nurses putting their heart, soul into fight against COVID-19

International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12, is an opportunity to recall their services, express gratitude to them for their sacrifices and to adhere to their message of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.Nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics - providing high-quality and respectful treatment and care. They are often the first and sometimes the only health professionals that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care, and treatment is vital. The coronavirus pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role nurses play.Without nurses and other health workers, it will not be possible to win the battle against outbreaks or to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage. Nurses are the backbone of the hospitals and clinics taking care of the millions of COVID-19 patients for months by putting their lives at risk.Ahead of the International Nurses Day, the nurses from Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, and Columbia Asia Hospital shared their views about their work in these challenging times.Jincy Sara Jacob, Nursing Superintendent, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said that "staying away from loved ones, sleeping on a sofa or in a separate room at home, not hugging and kissing children are sacrifices that we nurses and other front-line workers are making every day to care for COVID-19 patients which people often fail to acknowledge"."Initially, it was a little scary for us but later we realized that it was the call of the duty. We would like to urge everyone with minor to moderate symptoms to stay home and stay strong in terms of the strictness of their quarantine. We stay here for you, please stay home for us," added Jacob.Lovelen Sunil, Chief of Nursing Services, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurugram said in these critical times, her job is not just limited to taking care of the patients. "I also have to educate them about the basics of COVID-appropriate behaviour that many fail to follow. One feels really helpless and painful when I see people not following the protocols risking their and their families' lives. I have been working day in and day out, for more than a year now," she said."Protecting my family has been the biggest challenge for me. But my family is very supportive and gives me adequate time to rest. I have not been able to take responsibility for my family ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, but they are very understanding and are managing the household chores all by themselves without any outside help," Lovelen Sunil said.International Nurses Day is observed around the world on May 12 (the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth) to mark the contributions that nurses make to the society. (ANI)