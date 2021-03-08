International Women's Day celebrates contributions, achievements of women, says Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended his greetings on International Women's Day and said that it is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, political contributions and achievements of women across the globe.



"#InternationalWomensDay is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political contributions & achievements of women across the globe and honour their indomitable spirit, resolute determination & efforts that underline their achievements," said the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

NCP MP Dr Fauzia Khan in Rajya Sabha said, "Many audits have shown that not more than 6 per cent of women have got leadership roles. We must think about it. We can make a beginning by bringing the legislation on 33 per cent reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,"

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in Rajya Sabha raised a demand for 50 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and assembly.

"24 years ago, we proposed a 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. Today, 24 years later, we should raise this to 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and assembly," said Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sonal Mansingh in Rajya Sabha demanded that International Men's Day should also be celebrated.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

This year, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge'. (ANI)

