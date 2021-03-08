International Women's Day: DIY recipes

YES WE CRAN
Ingredients:
* 45 ml Black and White Scotch Whisky
* 10 ml Lime Juice
* 60 ml Cranberry Juice
* Garnish: Lime Wedge on each serve
Method:
* Build all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice and stir well. Garnish and serve.
A glass of wine
Ingredients:
* 50ml Gordon's London Dry Gin
* Fresh Bottled Tonic to top
Method:
* Fill a chilled glass with fresh ice cubes. Pour in the gin and top up with chilled tonic. Gently squeeze a wedge of lime into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir. The definitive G&T, and a great way to begin any occasion.
KETEL ONE ESPRESSO MARTINI
Ingredients:
* 50 ml Ketel One
* 45 ml Espresso (2.5 tsp Instant Coffee Powder mixed with 20 ml warm water)
* 15 ml Sugar Syrup
* Glassware: Martini Glass
Method:
* Shake all ingredients with some ice cubes. Fine strain into chilled glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans
JOHNNIE WALKER PEACH HIGHBALL
Ingredients:
* 50ml Johnnie Walker Red Label
* 50ml Peach tea (chilled)
* 100ml Soda water
Method:
* Combine ingredients in an ice-filled highball glass and garnish with slices of peach or a sprig of mint
NEGRONI RECIPE
Ingredients:
* 30ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin
* 30ml Rosso Antico
* 30ml Campari
Method:
* Add all ingredients to a mixing glass full of ice and stir to dilute. Strain into a chilled rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange slice or twist
APPLE DOG
Ingredients:
* 50ml Copper Dog
* 150ml Green Apple Juice
Method:
* Combine ingredients in an ice-filled highball glass and garnish with a slice of Green Apple
SMIRNOFF NO 21 (RED)
Ingredients:
* 30 ml or 60 ml Smirnoff No 21
* Soda to top
* 1 Wedge of Lime/ Orange/ Sweet lime/ Mandarin/ Kafir Lime
Method:
* In a highball glass filled with ice, pour Smirnoff No 21 and place your preferred fruit slice. Top with soda and gently stir and serve
THE SINGLETON OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients:
* 50 ml The Singleton of Glendullan12 YO
* 10 ml Simple Syrup or Honey
* 2 dash Angostura Bitters
Method:
* Fill Mixing glass with good quality ice cubes and add all ingredients and keep stirring for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled glass with fresh ice cubes and garnish with an orange twist
BAILEYS HOT CHOCOLATE
Ingredients:
* Baileys Original Irish cream Liquear: 50 ml
* Milk: 250 ml
* Unsweetened Cocoa Powder: 2 tablespoons
* Dark Chocolate: 30 grams
* Sugar: 1 tablespoon
* Whipped Cream
* Chocolate Sauce
* Dark Chocolate
Method:
* In a small saucepan, heat up the milk. Add cocoa powder and chocolate and stir with a whisk until the chocolate has melted.
* Turn off the heat and add Baileys. Taste it and add sugar to your taste.
* Optional: Top with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings.
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
--IANS
tb/