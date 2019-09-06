Internet kiosk set up in Kupwara for essential purposes

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): An internet kiosk has been set up at the District Collector's office here for essential purposes, Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday.

Personnel from Public Engineering Department and contractors can use the facility for e-tendering, youths and students can fill up examination and recruitment forms using the internet.



The facility can also be used for other essential purposes, it said.

"Services available to stakeholders including public engineering department and contractors for e-tendering and students, youth for filling up exam, recruitment forms, other essential purposes," the administration said on Twitter.

Internet facilities stand suspended in the Kashmir region after the abrogation of Article 370 the month. (ANI)

