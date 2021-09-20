Internet, phone services suspended in Uri after infiltration bid

Defence sources said reinforcements have been called in and a large area has been brought under the operation.

Srinagar, Sep 20 (IANS) Mobile internet and phone services were suspended on Monday in the border town of Uri in J&K's Baramulla district following a counter-infiltration operation going on there for the last 24 hours.

"An infiltration attempt has been made and we are looking for them.

"Whether they are still on this side or have gone back after they made the infiltration attempt. That issue has not be clarified and verified on the ground.

"But, we are quite alert and we will ensure that minimal infiltration takes place," the army's Sringar-headquartered 15 Corps commander, Lt Gen. D.P. Pandey told a TV channel.

