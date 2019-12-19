Internet service suspended in Karnataka's Manguluru

Bengaluru, Dec 19 (IANS) The Karnataka government ordered all mobile operators to suspend internet data services for two days in Manguluru and Dakshina Kannada district in the state's coastal region, in the aftermath of anti-CAA protests, a senior official said on Thursday.

"I promulgate this notification to prohibit the internet data service of all mobile operators for the next 48 hours beginning from Thursday 10 p.m. in Manguluru and Dakshina Kannada district, " said state's Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajneesh Goel.

The suspension comes in the wake of Manguluru Police Commissioner P. S. Harsha's report to the state government on violent incidents during the day in the port city, and fearing more such incidents, affecting law and order situation and threatening public safety. At least two protesters were killed in alleged police firing, sources said. "Director General of Police Neelmani Raju has requested that internet service be suspended in Manguluru and Dakshina Kannada for the next 48 hours in view of the violent incidents," Goyal said in his order. The Manguluru Police Commissioner also informed the state government about the incidents of vandalism and arson which are likely to spread and cause serious law and order situation. "Social media platforms are likely to be used for spreading rumours and transmitting information through pictures, videos and text that have the potential to inflame passions and exacerbate the law and order situation," said Harsha. fb-sth/vd