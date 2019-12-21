Internet services restored in Meghalaya after ten days

Shillong, Dec 21 (IANS) After ten days of suspension mobile Internet services in Meghalaya have resumed, an official said on Saturday. The services were suspended following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to an official of the Meghalaya Home Department, the ban imposed on mobile Internet, bulk messaging services and operation of social media platforms on December 11 was lifted on Friday night after the law and order situation improved and life returned to normal.

The official said that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reviewed the law and order situation at a meeting and asked the officials to restore the mobile Internet and messaging services in the entire state. District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills Matsiewdor War Nongbri on Saturday issued an order relaxing curfew for 16 hours from 5 a.m. in two police station areas -- Lumdiengjri police station and the Sadar police station -- in the capital city Shillong. "As a precautionary measure, curfew would be reimposed in these two police station areas from 9 p.m. on Saturday night till further orders," the official added. The curfew was imposed in Shillong and its outskirts on December 11 following the protests against the CAA. Shops and markets, government offices, educational institutions, all banks were open and vehicles plied as usual. People, specially women, were busy in Christmas-eve shopping. The Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to promulgate the Inner Line Permit (ILP) scheme in the mountainous state to keep the state out of the purview of the CAA. Several agitating organisations have welcomed the state government's move. sc/rt/bg