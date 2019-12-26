By Internet Services Suspended In Up'S Saharanpur Till Tomorrow

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Internet services will be shut down in Saharanpur till Friday to stop spreading of any rumour due to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

SSP Dinesh Kumar said, "To prevent spreading of rumours we have decided to close internet services till tomorrow and we have sent a letter regarding that to telecom service providers."



"We are interacting with local leaders and leaders of religious organizations to ensure that peace is maintained and no rumours are spread. Those who spread rumours on social media will be traced and arrested," the SSP said.

"We also appeal to people not to hear any rumours and police are standing by your side. Tomorrow there Friday prayers will be offered and we appeal people to offer Namaz, remain peaceful and do not participate in any procession," he added. (ANI)

