Interstate drugs syndicate busted in Delhi, two held

According to the police, the two drug peddlers identified as Rakesh and Joginder, both hailing from Haryana, were arrested with a consignment of 358 Kg fine quality Marijuana loaded in a Scorpio car that was being supplied from Naxalite areas of Andhra Pradesh to various parts of Delhi and NCR on wholesale price.

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Inter-border Gangs Investigation Squad (IGIS) of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted an interstate racket of illegal drugs and arrested two drug traffickers, police said here on Saturday.

"An estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 8-10 lakh in Delhi," the police said.

The Gang uses high-end fast vehicles for transportation of Contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi and one vehicle used as a Pilot car by the syndicate. The police said they have identified more than half a dozen members of the syndicate.

Furnishing details, a police official said they had laid a trap near Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector-24, Dwarka.

At about 3.55 a.m. on Friday, the Crime Branch team successfully identified the Scorpio car of the drug traffickers and intercepted it. Rakesh and Joginder were apprehended at the spot along with the contraband.

During interrogation, the accused duo disclosed that one Vijay, resident of district Rohtak is the kingpin of their syndicate. There are more than half a dozen members in the gang which is being run in an organized manner. Each and every member has bee assigned a specific task.

The gang uses vehicles like Fortuner and Scorpio to transport contraband from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh to Delhi/NCR by road. They covered more than 2200 km and deceived the law enforcement agencies of 7 states to reach their destination in Delhi and Haryana. The gang was using an I-20 car to pilot the Scorpio car. When the Scorpio was intercepted by the police, the I-20 managed to get away.

The police said that raids are being conducted to trace the other members of the syndicate including the pilot I-20 car, source and destination of the contraband in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana as well as the Gang members.

Further investigation in the case is in progress and a case under NDPS Act has been registered.

--IANS

uj/skp/