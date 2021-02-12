Interstate forest smuggler nabbed in MP

Bhopal, Feb 12 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Madhya Pradesh forest officials have arrested an interstate forest smuggler involved in several illegal trades across various states.

The accused identified as Gokul Vishnoi is a resident of Kankaria in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajnish Kumar Singh, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), MP, said: "Vishnoi was nabbed in a joint operation by the Special Task Strike Force (Wildlife) and Special Task Force (STF)."