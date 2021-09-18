Interstate gang of auto lifters busted in Delhi, six held

The police had constituted a team of 10 cops to curb and detect the street crime and incidents of robbery, snatching, and theft in the area of the outer north district.

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Delhi Police on Saturday said they have busted a gang of auto-lifters and arrested six people in this connection.

The team, after minutely studying the pattern, timings, and modus operandi of all the instances, was able to identify a gang operating in this area.

Acting on the basis of specific information, the movement of accused persons, who were active criminals, was revealed in the Shahbad Dairy area.

Subsequently, the police laid a trap and conducted a raid wherein initially three accused persons identified as -- Sooraj, Ranjeet, and Sagar -- were arrested. During the investigation, names of other auto-lifters were also revealed. Hence, three more accused -- Arjun, Monu, and Ankit -- all residents of Aman Vihar Delhi - were also apprehended.

On further interrogation, it was revealed that accused Sooraj with his co-associates Ranjeet and Sagar used to steal and rob two-wheelers and sell them in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The police said they have recovered six stolen motorcycles, one scooty, a bunch of keys, and two live cartridges, adding the probe is still on.

