Intervene in South Africa to protect Tamils, Ramadoss urges Centre

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) PMK leader and former Union Minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has called upon the Central government to immediately intervene in the widespread attacks on Tamils in particular and Indians in general in South Africa after the arrest of former President, Jacob Zuma.

In a press statement, the former Union Health Minister said that in the ongoing riots in South Africa, 72 people have died in the past six days, and called upon the Union government to depute a special envoy to to urge that country to bring the riots under control.