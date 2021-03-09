Int'l support for Sudan during transitional phase

Head of the UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan, Volker Perthes, made the remarks after meeting Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan at the presidential palace here on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Khartoum, March 9 (IANS) A UN mission has said that it would work to mobilise international support and resources to support the transitional period in Sudan.

He further said the mission would work with the Sudanese government to support issues of census, elections and the second phase of the peace process.

Perthes said the mission is looking forward to be of assistance to Sudan on the basis of the country's priorities for the transitional period.

On June 4, 2020, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2524 to establish a political mission in Khartoum to support the transitional period in Sudan.

Sudan entered a political transition process after the Army ousted former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 following a popular uprising that lasted for months.

On August 21, 2019, Sudan started a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government comprising military and civilian officials.

