Int'l tourism may open by Oct 15, announcement soon: Shripad Naik

Panaji, Oct 2 (IANS) International tourists may be able to travel to India by October 15 and an announcement is likely to be made by the Central government soon, Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik said on Saturday.

"As corona decreases, we will start national and international tourism. The announcement will be made soon and there is a possibility of it beginning after October 15," Naik told reporters on the sidelines of a Gandhi Jayanti function here.