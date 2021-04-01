Int'l tourist arrivals fall by 87% in Jan: UNWTO

After a drop of 74 per cent in 2020 due to the global pandemic, "all world regions continued to experience large drops in tourist arrivals in the first month of the year", Xinhua news agency quoted the Madrid-based UNWTO as saying in its World Tourism Barometer on Wednesday.

Madrid, April 1 (IANS) International tourist arrivals fell by 87 per cent year-on-year in January due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said.

Mandatory testing, quarantines, and in some cases the complete closure of borders, have all hindered the resumption of international travel, the Organization said.

"In addition, the speed and distribution of the vaccination roll-out have been slower than expected, further delaying the restart of tourism," it said.

Asia and the Pacific region witnessed a 96 per cent fall in international tourist arrivals in January, while there was an 85 per cent drop in Europe and Africa respectively, 84 per cent in the Middle East and 77 per cent in the Americas.

"(The year of) 2020 was the worst year on record for tourism. The international community needs to take strong and urgent action to ensure a brighter 2021," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili was quoted as saying in a statement.

He asked for "improved coordination between countries", and urged for "harmonised travel and health protocols" to restore confidence in tourism and allow international travel to resume safely ahead of the peak summer season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Polilikashvili on Tuesday discussed the "green digital pass" with Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission.

The pass was not a vaccination certificate but would be "proof that you don't present any risk", Schinas said.

He explained that the European Commission hoped to implement the certificate by the start of June and reach reciprocal agreements with non-EU member states.

--IANS

ksk/