Int'l working group reiterates backing for Libyan ceasefire deal

"They reiterated their commitment to facilitating the work of the 5+5 JMC (Joint Military Commission), through enhanced cooperation and their continued support to the political process," the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) who represents the working group said in a statement on Saturday.

Tripoli, Jan 24 (IANS) The International Follow-Up Committee for Libya Security Working Group has reiterated their full and continued commitment to the implementation of the war-torn country's ceasefire agreement.

It added that working group commended the achievements of the commission and their dedication to date, urging the Libyan political leaders to take necessary measures to speed up the implementation of the agreement, mainly the immediate repatriation of all foreign fighters and mercenaries, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Libya plunged into chaos after the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011, witnessing prolonged conflict between the eastern-based Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-recognised Government of National Accord in the country's west.

The Libyan 5+5 joint commission signed a permanent ceasefire agreement on October 23, 2020, with the participation of five senior officers appointed by the GNA and five senior officers appointed by the LNA.

The commission has agreed to exchange all prisoners between the rival parties, remove landmines in cooperation with the UN teams and the General Intelligence Service, combat hate speech, and repatriate all foreign fighters and mercenaries.

--IANS

ksk/