Intruder shot dead on border in J&K's Samba sector

BSF sources said an intruder was found moving suspiciously near a BSF outpost on the Indian side of the international border in Samba sector during the night.

Jammu, May 6 (IANS) Border security force (BSF) troopers shot dead an intruder overnight on the international border in J&K's Samba district.

"The intruder was challenged, but he did not stop after which he was shot dead.

"The dead body of the intruder is lying near our post. A search operation is going on in the area", a source said.

--IANS

sq/skp/