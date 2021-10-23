Invest in art this festive season

It is unique: Art is a fantastic, unusual gift that upends the normal ideas of 'gifting'. Buying it for someone for Diwali ensures they know you have thought out their gift and bought them something which will stand the test of time. It is also an opportunity to induct someone special into a world that they may not know about, with something that is non-traditional and unique.

Here is why you should consider it:

It is good for the soul: Have you ever stood in front of a painting or a photograph and just connected with art? It has the unique ability to connect with you. The colours, the texture, the image, the message all have the power to produce deep emotions and speak to our most precious part of ourselves, our souls. Art is unique, it stands alone even within its own measurement of being 'art'.

It is eternal: Art can be passed on down the generations, enjoyed beyond the original owner.

It's is a good investment: What's more, with the right purchases, and a keen eye on up-and-coming artists, you could foster someone's talent in the early stages of their career, and have this investment come back to reward you later on in life.

Founded earlier this year, House of Creativity boosts of a strong roster of names that include Ali Akbar Mehta, Chetna Vagh, Digbijayee Kathua, Deepikha RB, Govinda Sah Azad, Harman Taneja, Kedar Dhondu, Moksha Kumar, Meghansh, Michelle Poonawalla, Nehha Kandhari, Rupa Chordia, Shoeb Dastagir, Sumit Mehdiratta, Sarika Mehta, Siddhartha Kararwal, Vandita Misra, Vani Chawla, Tushar Waghela and Sonakshi Sinha (Founder). The list of photographers includes Anuradha Marwah, Ayesha Taleyarkhan, Dipanjan Pal, Kussh S Sinha (Founder), Luv S Sinha (Founder) and more.

Having established a strong presence with a launch hugely supported by Bollywood and the art fraternity, it is moving towards establishing itself as a unique platform that curates art from not only household names, but also newer talent.

