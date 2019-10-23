Investigation going in right direction, UP police will take transit remand of key accused: DGP OP Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Director-General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh on Monday said that two key accused arrested in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case will be taken into transit remand by state police and the investigation in the case is going in the right direction.

"Our teams were looking for them based on the evidence against them. All police teams including Gujarat Police, Maharashtra Police and Uttar Pradesh police coordinated with each other. Our investigation is in the right direction and there are good chances of conviction. We will take them into transit remand and will bring them to Lucknow as soon as possible," he told ANI.Two main accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case- Ashfaq Hussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27) were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat Rajasthan border.Following the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla said, "The two wanted accused Ashfaq and Moinuddin Pathan have been arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji. Gujarat ATS had info that they were going to enter Gujarat, on that basis we moved our team to the border and apprehended them".Earlier, three persons - Maulana Mohsin Shaikh, Faizan Member and Rashid Pathan were arrested in a joint operation by Gujarat ATS and UP Police and have taken to Uttar Pradesh on transit remand.Speaking on three accused earlier in the case, Singh said that the police have enough evidence against them and they will be made a part of the investigation.On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot at the Naka area of Lucknow and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during the treatment. (ANI)