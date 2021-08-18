Investigation period in crimes against women brought down to 42 days in Andhra, says home minister Sucharitha

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Tuesday said that the investigation period in crimes against women is brought down from 100 days in 2019 to 42 days in 2021.



Addressing a press conference, Sucharitha said that the numbers of crimes against women have also come down.

This has become possible with enactment of the Disha Act by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said.

The Home Minister denied the allegations of opposition TDP that the Disha Act is "mere an eye wash but of no use in realty".

She said that the Disha Act was made with the sole intention of women safety.

"Now, chargesheet is being filed within seven days of registering the case and FSL report is obtained. After bringing out Disha Act, convicted are punished in 180 cases. Three of them are capital punishments. Disha App is highly useful for women in distress, almost 3.10 lakh women have downloaded the app till date. The initiatives of Andhra Pradesh government under the Disha Act fetched five national awards. It is not correct to underestimate or make satirical comments on Disha initiatives," the Home Minister said.

Speaking on the Guntur girl murder case, Sucharitha said that the accused was nabbed within less than 24 hours.

"The government has announced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs on humanitarian grounds only. Everybody should respond humane in such incidents. We request the Opposition party not to play dirty politics in such cases. They should reveal how many culprits were punished during TDP regime. In this case, chargesheet will be filed within seven days from the date of FSL report," he said.

The Home Minister said that now cases are being booked and investigation is being completed within 7 days of filing the chargesheet.

In Guntur murder case, the accused has been harassing the victim since almost two months, but she did not complain to the police, she said.

"Had she done so, she might have escaped such brutal murder," she added.

The Home Minister said that as crimes against women are increasing, the government will provide counseling for students from school level. (ANI)

