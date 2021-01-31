Investment of Rs 1.88 trillion in UP in past 3.5 years

Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Alok Tandon said that the increased pace of investments, especially during the past one year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, was due to the policy interventions made by the government

According to the government spokesman, the share of the electronic and manufacturing sector has been about Rs 40,000 crore.

Lucknow, Jan 31 (IANS) An investment of Rs 1,88,000 crore has been made in Uttar Pradesh in the past three and a half years.

He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had pushed for policies related to at least 12 different sectors. Around 186 changes have been brought about.

"As a result of this, 156 companies have started manufacturing in UP with an investment of Rs 48,707 crore. These companies have employed more than 1 lakh people," Tandon said.

In the manufacturing sector, 21 companies have invested about Rs 10,000 crore. Other than this, in the electronics manufacturing sector more than 30 companies have invested Rs 32,000 crore.

These include Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd. with an investment of Rs 600 crore, Rimjhim Ispat with Rs 550 crore and Kent RO System Ltd with Rs 300 crore.

In electronics manufacturing, the World Trade Centre has an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, VIVO mobiles of Rs 7,429 crore and Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd of Rs 2,000 crore.

The most investment of Rs 15,963 crore has been made in renewable energy by 18 companies.

This includes an investment of Rs 250 crore in Mirzapur by Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Two telecom companies, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and SNL have invested Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 crore respectively.

Tandon said that four textile companies have also invested Rs 6,320 crore in the state. Through this, Kanpur is now emerging as a textile hub in the state with Kanpur Plastipack Ltd investing Rs 200 crore there, followed by RP Poly Packs with an investment of another Rs 150 crore.

--IANS

amita/rs