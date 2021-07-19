Investment surge in UP continues

The maximum number of industrial plots have been taken by investors from the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), in western UP.

Lucknow, July 19 (IANS) Efforts made in Uttar Pradesh to provide permanent employment to people through industries are now showing positive results and the industrial investment in ten districts of western UP are proof of this, the government has said.

According to the government spokesman, several new industries are now being set up in ten districts of west UP, namely Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, Bulandshahr and Saharanpur with permanent employment in these industries.

Many of the industries have already started production and are providing employment.

After assuming power in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath made many changes in the industrial policies of the state to provide permanent employment to people through industries.

The spokesman said that the basic idea was to make industrial policies investor friendly and announced several concessions to investors willing to invest in the state.

In this process, the major industrial development authorities of the state (UPSIDA, NOIDA, Greater NOIDA, YEIDA and GIDA) were directed not to delay in providing land to the investors willing to invest in the state.

In line with the intentions of the chief minister, UPSIDA, NOIDA, Greater NOIDA, YEIDA and GIDA took interest in providing land to small and big investors.

Soon after, industries started setting up in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, Bulandshahr and Saharanpur on the land provided by UPSIDA.

According to the UPSIDA data, more than 3,500 investors have taken 2,000 acres of land from UPSIDA since 2017 for setting up factories.

An investment of Rs 11,500 crore will be made on this land and through this one lakh people will get employment in the industries on UPSIDA land alone.

Large companies like ITC Ltd, PepsiCo, Haldiram, Berger Paints, Green Ply, Kribhco Fertilizers, Von Wells, Coca-Cola, Gyan Doodh, British Paints, Webley Scott, AB Mauri, Bharat Petroleum, Unilever and Inox Air have taken land from UPSIDA.

Similarly, Bika India Limited in Ghaziabad, Link lock Private Limited in Aligarh, PepsiCo and Rose Enterprises in Mathura, Rasik Exports Private Limited, MG Organics have also taken land from UPSIDA.

Many of these companies have started production by setting up their factories, while many companies are in the process of setting up their factories.

UPSIDA has also allotted land in Greater Noida, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Mathura last month to the entrepreneurs willing to set up oxygen production units.

Land has also been allotted to over a dozen companies investing in the Defence Corridor in Aligarh.

According to the officials of UPSIDA, in the last four years, the maximum 40 per cent of total industrial investment took place in the ten districts of west UP followed by 25 per cent in the districts of central UP, 20 per cent in eastern UP and 15 per cent in Bundelkhand.

Even during the Corona period, the investors took land from UPSIDA for the establishment of about 922 small and big industrial units.

Last year, all the small and big investors were given land through the Nivesh Mitra portal, on which the process of construction of the factory has started.

Among those who set up factories by taking land from UPSIDA, majority of the 42 per cent investors are associated with manufacturing sector, followed by 26 per cent in the food processing sector, 11 per cent in the textile sector, 10 per cent in the metal sector, five per cent in the chemical sector and two per cent investment in electronics.

