Invite farmers for talks without precondition: Sukhbir to PM

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene immediately and invite farmers for talks without any preconditions to revoke the three agriculture laws.

Felicitating the farmers for the complete shutdown on Monday, Badal said this should show the government that the people of the entire country stood solidly behind the farmers.