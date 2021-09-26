Involuntary job loss affects BMI, health behaviours in males: Study

Canterbury [UK], September 26 (ANI): Involuntary job loss affects the Body Mass Index (BMI) of men and behaviours differentially across the life cycle, suggests the findings of a new study by the University of Kent.



The research published in Economics and Human Biology highlights the prevalence of young people being overweight or obese, with higher alcohol consumption and reduced physical activity after losing jobs through business closures, re-organisations, bankruptcies, or privatisation. The findings also suggested increased prevalence and intensity of smoking in middle-aged men.

Employment is one of the most critical determinants of health and health behaviours for adults worldwide. While data from Ukraine over a period of 10 years were analysed to conclude these findings, this research presents wide-ranging implications of involuntary job losses that have particular relevance following the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the furlough scheme comes to an end in the UK at the end of September 2021 and other countries gradually reducing their Covid-19 economic support funds, the research shows concerning trends that could come to light.

The research was led by Dr Olena Nizalova, Senior Lecturer in Economics in Kent's School of Economics and a joint Senior Research Fellow in Health Economics in Kent's Centre for Health Services Studies (CHSS) and Personal Social Services Research Unit (PSSRU), alongside Professor Edward C. Norton (University of Michigan).

The researchers monitored individuals from 2003-2012 allowing them to capture the long-term effects of past job loss on outcomes at a specific point in time and their trajectories across the life cycle.

Dr Nizalova said: 'It is well documented how detrimental involuntary job losses can be to the mental health of those affected, but this research presents worrying findings that suggest how it can also go on to affect physical health too via engagement in health-compromising behaviours and avoidance of health-promoting behaviours. These findings could inform the design of more targeted policies to support displaced workers across various stages of life.' (ANI)

