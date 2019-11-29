  1. Sify.com
  INX Media: FIPB bureaucrats appear in court, file bail plea

INX Media: FIPB bureaucrats appear in court, file bail plea

Last Updated: Fri, Nov 29, 2019 11:02 hrs

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Four of the six bureaucrats who were part of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) which granted approval to INX Media appeared before a Delhi court on Friday.

The bureaucrats who appeared before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar and filed bail pleas are - Sindhushree Khullar, then Addition Secretary, Economic Affairs, Finance Ministry, Pradeep Kumar Bagga, then OSD to the Finance Minister, Prabodh Saxena, then director FIPB Board and one other.

The matter will be heard at 11.30 a.m.

anb/kr



